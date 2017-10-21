White Supremacists Shouted “Kill Them” During Alleged Attempted Murder Of Anti-Racist Protesters, Cops Say

Three White Supremacists were arrested Thursday on charges of attempted murder after they allegedly shot at peaceful anti-racism protesters in Gainesville, Florida.

According to a report from Vox, Tyler Tenbrink, 28, William Fears, 30, and Colton Fears, 28, were being held Friday following the shooting, which reportedly took place following a speech from infamous White Nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida.

According to reports, the three men stopped by to allegedly harass the anti-Nazi protest around 5:30 p.m. local time. They reportedly began threatening protesters, shouting pro-Hitler chants and throwing up Nazi salutes. Tenbrink was then said to have pulled out his gun, and allegedly shot at the group as the Fears brothers reportedly egged him on with chants of “kill them,” “shoot them” and “I’m going to fucking kill you.” Tenbrink fired once, but according to reports, missed. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The men later fled in their vehicle before being apprehended by Alachua County deputies, according to Vice News. The Fears brothers were being held on $1M bond, while Tenbrick was being held on $3M bond.

According to multiple reports, the trio has a long and sordid history of racism and White Nationalism.

And this is Tyler Tenbrink. GPD says he's the 1 who fired shot. Here he's responding to a question about white protesters at event.@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/UhqCCaWId7 — WJXT Ashley Harding (@WJXTAshleyH) October 20, 2017

