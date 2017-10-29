Family Of Black Man Who Died In Police Custody Sues For Millions

The family of a Black man killed in police custody in Ohio early this year filed a wrongful death lawsuit against local law enforcement on Thursday, the Columbus Dispatch reported. Jaron B. Thomas died days after a struggle with police following his 911 call seeking help for an apparent drug overdose.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Thomas’ family was seeking more than $2 million in damages over claims that police used excessive force after they arrived to his home on January 23. The 36-year-old’s death was “accidental and his cause of death was due to a lack of oxygen to his brain that was caused by cardiac arrest and cocaine toxicity,” the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ultimately determined.

RIGHT NOW: The family of #JaronThomas and his legal team address the press pic.twitter.com/kZ1osnURix — Peoples Justice (@OhioPJP) October 12, 2017

“I feel like I’m going to get shot. And I’m really paranoid because I was high,” Thomas said during his 911 call earlier that fateful night. “And it feels like I’m going to die or something.” Thomas had previously been diagnosed as a schizophrenic.

But it was the manner in which authorities responded to Thomas’ call for help that has upset the family members. Thomas sustained some abrasions, bruising and broken ribs after police said he was “violently rolling around and sporadically contorting his body.”

After EMTs treated Thomas with a drug to reverse an overdose, his heart stopped. While he was quickly revived, Thomas died days later.

Hey Columbus. What the hell happened to Jaron Thomas?? Say his name! JARON THOMAS! #WhatHappenedToJaronThomas #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/uiDWnUpdJB — BLACK CENTRAL™ (@goblackcentral) May 10, 2017

The medical examiner attributed the death to Thomas’ overly excited heart that stopped because of his drug use. But lawyers representing Thomas’ family saw it differently.

“Mr. Thomas died due to excited delirium syndrome which, in response to the use of excessive force by police officers, pumped so much adrenaline into his body that it functioned as the equivalent of a heart attack or respiratory failure,” attorney Sean Walton said in a statement.

The Latest:



31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 31 photos Launch gallery 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 1. Kendra James, 21 Source:Instagram 1 of 31 2. Kathryn Johnston, 92 Source:Getty 2 of 31 3. Tarika Wilson, 26 Source:Getty 3 of 31 4. Shereese Francis, 30 Source:Getty 4 of 31 5. Rekia Boyd, 22 Source:Instagram 5 of 31 6. Shantel Davis, 23 Source:Getty 6 of 31 7. Alesia Thomas, 35 Source:Getty 7 of 31 8. Malissa Williams, 30 Source:Getty 8 of 31 9. Darnesha Harris, 17 Source:Getty 9 of 31 10. Shelly Frey, 27 Source:Getty 10 of 31 11. Jessica Williams, 29 Source:Instagram 11 of 31 12. Miriam Carey, 34 Source:Getty 12 of 31 13. Yvette Smith, 47 Source:Getty 13 of 31 14. Michelle Cusseaux, 50 Source:Getty 14 of 31 15. Aura Rosser, 40 Source:Getty 15 of 31 16. Tanisha Anderson, 37 Source:Getty 16 of 31 17. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66 Source:Getty 17 of 31 18. Natasha McKenna, 37 Source:Getty 18 of 31 19. Janisha Fonville, 20 Source:Getty 19 of 31 20. Meagan Hockaday, 26 Source:Getty 20 of 31 21. Alexia Christian, 25 Source:Getty 21 of 31 22. Sandra Bland, 28 Source:Getty 22 of 31 23. Ralkina Jones, 37 Source:Instagram 23 of 31 24. Barbara Dawson, 57 Source:Instagram 24 of 31 25. Gynnya McMillen, 16 Source:Getty 25 of 31 26. Symone Marshall, 22 Source:Getty 26 of 31 27. Korryn Gaines, 23 Source:Getty 27 of 31 28. Deborah Danner, 66 Source:Getty 28 of 31 29. Alteria Woods, 21 Source:Getty 29 of 31 30. Charleena Lyles, 30 Source:Getty 30 of 31 31. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22 Source:Getty 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

SEE ALSO:

Walter Scott Shooting Is A ‘Close Call’ Between Manslaughter And Murder

No Discipline In Jamar Clark Death