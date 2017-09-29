Why Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want To Straighten Her Hair Again

For a couple of months now Taraji P. Henson has been slaying it with her new natural haircut. Henson is so happy with it that she has decided not to straighten her hair anymore.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to Madam Noire, during an interview she did about the upcoming season of the hit show “Empire” she spoke about her hair. Henson said about the big chop, “I wanted to take my curl pattern back.” Even though her hair was straightened for her cover issue on Marie Claire, she said, “That is the only time I allowed Tym (her hairstylist) to straighten my hair…I’m not straightening my hair again.”

Even though fans will always remember her sleek and sexy bob cuts we all must get used to this. She can wear any haircut and she will always be beautiful to us, go head Taraji!

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Wants A Man Who Can Change Her Demanding Lifestyle

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige, Shonda Rhimes & More To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Hit-Woman Film “Proud Mary [TRAILER]