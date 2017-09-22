Da Brat Opens Up About New Music She’s Been Making With Jermaine Dupri! [VIDEO]

After the morning show, Da Brat hopped on Facebook live to talk to the people! She shared her thoughts on what the realities of infidelity in a marriage are, and how Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish might be bouncing back from scandal. She also talks about making music with Jermaine Dupri and where you can hear a lot of it right now! She also shares her thoughts on making an album, and collaborating with other female MCs.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Da Brat also talks about her gratitude for being on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Check out the video above to watch the whole thing in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kevin Hart, Donald Trump, Puerto Rico & More [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Tells Wendy Williams Why She Used To Be Afraid Of Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat & Gary With Da Tea Defend Evelyn Lozada’s Right To Keep The Ring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]