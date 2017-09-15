Da Brat To Perform At VH1’s Hip Hop Honors

On Sunday singers, rappers and more will gather for the taping of VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers.

Da Brat just informed fans that at the award show she will have a special performance and with her girl Mariah Carey being honored you never know what can happen.

Carey will be honored along with director Hype Williams and comedian Martin Lawrence.

In the 90’s Carey changed the game by collaborating with so many rap artist such as Ol’Dirty Bastard, Nas, Jay Z, Busta Rhymes and more.

Missy Elliot will kick off the show with a special 90’s themed performance and actress Regina Hall will host the big event.

Fans can catch the show on VH1 at 9pm on September 18th.

