Several Cleveland Browns Players Take A Knee During National Anthem [VIDEO]

Colin Kaepernick might not be playing this season, but many NFL players are following his lead with the national anthem protest.

The preseason of the NFL continues and last night several Cleveland Browns players took a knee while other players put a hand on the kneeling teammate’s shoulder.

According to ESPN, rookie safety Jabrill Peppers said, “There’s a lot of racial and social injustices in the world that are going on right now. We just decided to take a knee and pray for the people who have been affected and just pray for the world in general.”

The players thought that it was the right time for them to take a stance, Seth DeValve is the first white player to take a knee and the events that took place in Charlottesville prompted his decision.

DeValve is also married to an African-American women and mentioned, “I myself will be raising children that don’t look like me, and I want to do my part as well to do everything I can to raise them in a better environment than we have right now.”

Coach Hue Jackson respects what some of his team did and stands by them, we will have to see what happens when the real season begins.

