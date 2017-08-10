Why Evelyn Lozada’s Engagement Fell Apart

We’ve watched “Basketball Wives,” Evelyn Lozada go in and out of relationships through the years and now another one according to the Jasmine Brand might be over.

Lozada was engaged to former Los Angeles Dodgers player, Carl Crawford, but sources say the two have been split up for quite sometime. The website also mentioned that the last time they were spotted together was at their son Leo’s birthday party.

Bossip claims that Lozada has been living and taking separate vacations. Some believe she also has secretly been in contact with ex-husband, Chad Ochocinco, baby mother Trice.

Rumors say that Carl got cold feet and wanted out after he realized forever with her meant he would be spending a lot of money. Some are also saying that allegedly Crawford even cheated while they were together.

We will keep you posted on new developments.

