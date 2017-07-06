Wyclef Jean On Realizing The Global Importance Of Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Wyclef Jean chats with Da Brat and Headkrack about why he felt it was time for his episode of TVOne’s “Unsung!” He talks about being motivated by a younger generation of artists who are writing about him and are curious about and inspired by hip-hop culture in the 90s, and putting his 12-year-old daughter onto The Fugees and his other work.

Wyclef also talks about having an awakening when he traveled to Nigeria (“every week I got a summer jam in a different part of the world,” he explains) and interacted with fans there, who loved a long by him that didn’t have the same reception in the United States. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

