Bernice Jenkins Talks To Maya Angelou About The Falcons’ Super Bowl Loss [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins made her routine call to Cora and the rest of her friends in heaven! Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talks about his passion for barbecuing, an activity he didn’t get a chance to do much while he was down on earth. James Brown talks about Valentine’s Day plans in heaven.

Plus, Maya Angelou shares her thoughts- and a poem -on the Falcon’s loss to the Patriots at the Super Bowl. Click on the audio player to hear this hilarious exclusive clip on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

