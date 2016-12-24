Praise Break: Rickey Smiley Dedicates “Oh Holy Night” To Ms. Janie [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ms. Janie was feeling low and upset, so Rickey Smiley decided to dedicate a passionate song called “Oh Holy Night” to put Ms. Janie more at ease. Listen to the audio player to hear  “Oh Holy Night” in the latest Praise Break!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

