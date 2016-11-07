Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Slams T.I. For Putting Her Dad On Blast

Reginae Carter doesn’t play when it comes to her dad. She’s even willing to go up against award-winning rappers and convicted felons to protect him.

After T.I. took to social media to call out Lil Wayne about his insensitive Black Lives Matter comments, Reginae chimed in, giving her two cents to the King of the South. In defense of her dad, Reginae commented under Tip’s photos, saying, “You lost his number? You should’ve copied and pasted this and sent it to him thru via text but u wanna seek for attention.”

The outspoken 18-year-old went on to turn off her IG comments after trolls began attacking her. She posted a photo of herself kissing Wayne on the cheek, with the caption, “I’ll always be right by your side ! I love you daddy.”

This makes you wonder, what does Toya Wright, Lauren London and the other women who have children by the Young Money CEO think of his comments?

