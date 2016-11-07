CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Slams T.I. For Putting Her Dad On Blast

She's not one to back down.

Leave a comment
reginae carter and lil wayne

Source: Getty / Getty

Reginae Carter doesn’t play when it comes to her dad. She’s even willing to go up against award-winning rappers and convicted felons to protect him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

After T.I. took to social media to call out Lil Wayne about his insensitive Black Lives Matter comments, Reginae chimed in, giving her two cents to the King of the South. In defense of her dad, Reginae commented under Tip’s photos, saying, “You lost his number? You should’ve copied and pasted this and sent it to him thru via text but u wanna seek for attention.”

The outspoken 18-year-old went on to turn off her IG comments after trolls began attacking her. She posted a photo of herself kissing Wayne on the cheek, with the caption, “I’ll always be right by your side ! I love you daddy.”

This makes you wonder, what does Toya Wright, Lauren London and the other women who have children by the Young Money CEO think of his comments?

Lil Wayne

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne's Black Lives Matter Comments

1 photos Launch gallery

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne's Black Lives Matter Comments

Continue reading 14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne's Black Lives Matter Comments

Lil Wayne recently sat down for an interview with Nightline and got very candid regarding his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Initially, he said that it "sounds weird," because he didn't know "you put a name on" what happened. He went on to say, "It's not a name. It's not 'whatever, whatever.' It's somebody got shot for a fucked up reason." When asked if he felt connected to the movement at all, he said this (among other things), "I don't feel connected to a damn thing that ain't got nothing to do with me." Check out Twitter's savage reaction to Weezy's comments in the accompanying gallery.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Slams T.I. For Putting Her Dad On Blast was originally published on globalgrind.com

Black Lives Matter , Instagram , Lil Wayne , Reginae Carter , T.I

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close