Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Discuss Addiction’s Effect On Kids & Families [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Janelle Monae and Naomie Harris came through to the studio to talk about their roles in the new critically acclaimed film, “Moonlight,” a coming of age story set in the 80s in Miami, which offers what Janelle says is an “incredible take on black masculinity in America.” She also opens up about her experience as an actor, and what it was about “Moonlight” that made her want to be a part of the project.

Janelle also talks about growing up with a parent who struggled with a crack addiction, similarly to Naomie’s character in “Moonlight.” Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

