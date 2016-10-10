Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise Fruit-Themed Album

Nicki Minaj definitely got jokes. After nearly two years since her latest studio album The Pink Print, the rapper teased fans with a surprise album release, promising the project would drop around midnight:
Diehard Nicki Minaj fans may remember the phrase “Pick My Fruit Out” from the ad libs in her “Itty Bitty Piggy” freestyle. So it seemed reasonable that new material was just around the corner. The Barbs even tweeted a fruit-themed track list:
When she teased a 10th track called, “Niggas Toss My Fruit Salad” with her alleged favorite rapper, things seemed a little fishy:
After about an hour of tweeting, Nicki revealed that it was all just jokes:
Nah but for real though Nicki…can we get the deets on the real new album please?
IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
