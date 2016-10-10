Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise Fruit-Themed Album

Nicki Minaj definitely got jokes. After nearly two years since her latest studio album The Pink Print, the rapper teased fans with a surprise album release, promising the project would drop around midnight:

Ok u know what I wasn't gonna say anything but damn ya got it out of me. The album drops at midnight. 🎀💋 it's called #PickMyFruitOut — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 9, 2016

Diehard Nicki Minaj fans may remember the phrase “Pick My Fruit Out” from the ad libs in her “Itty Bitty Piggy” freestyle. So it seemed reasonable that new material was just around the corner. The Barbs even tweeted a fruit-themed track list:

All the songs r named after a fruit breh… https://t.co/3cW95kTK4e — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 9, 2016

Tracklist: 1. Mango

2. Cherry

3. Watermelon

4. Bananas (harambe interlude)

5. Grapes

6. Raspberries

7. Kiwi

8. Pineapple

9. Fruit Loops — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 9, 2016

When she teased a 10th track called, “Niggas Toss My Fruit Salad” with her alleged favorite rapper, things seemed a little fishy:

The one I'm most excited about, however, is track #10. It's called Nigga toss my fruit salad and it features my favorite rapper of all time — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 9, 2016

After about an hour of tweeting, Nicki revealed that it was all just jokes:

*kisses u* love u back. All of u. Love you sooooooo fkn much. I been cryin laughin this whole time, btw… Good stuff #PickMyFruitOut 🍎🍒🍌🍏🍓🎀 https://t.co/Q5WEmUfAdi — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 9, 2016

Nah but for real though Nicki…can we get the deets on the real new album please?

