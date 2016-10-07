Miguel doesn’t play when it comes to his bread and butter.

The singer, known for his smooth demeanor, had to be held back from fighting a club owner on Wednesday night. According to reports, Mig made a deal with the owner of Side Bar in San Diego for an appearance, but the owner admits the contract says nothing about Miguel singing. The owner claims, however, that they had a verbal agreement in which Miguel agreed to sing one song.

But Miguel recalls a different version of the situation. He claims he never agreed to sing, but the owner kept pushing a mic in his face, and that’s when things got heated. As you can tell from the clip, the soul singer almost laid paws on the nightclub owner, and security had to hold him back.

Check out the video above.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Miguel Almost Gets Into A Fight [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

