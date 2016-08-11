Headkrack Impressively Nails A Blindfolded #ThrowbackThursday Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For this special #ThrowbackThursday Freestyle, Headkrack goes in hard like he usually does, but this time he’s up against a new and exciting challenge- no vision and a bunch of random objects. Yes, Headkrack is doing his #ThrowbackThursday freestyle blindfolded this time around (in effort to honor famous artists like Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles, he says).

Not only is he dropping bars off the top of his head, but he must use those bars to correctly identify a few objects handed to him throughout the course of his verse. Can he stand up to the challenge? Check out the exclusive video above to see for yourself in this hilarious- and impressive -clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

