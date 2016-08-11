Headkrack Impressively Nails A Blindfolded #ThrowbackThursday Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 08.11.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

For this special #ThrowbackThursday Freestyle, Headkrack goes in hard like he usually does, but this time he’s up against a new and exciting challenge- no vision and a bunch of random objects. Yes, Headkrack is doing his #ThrowbackThursday freestyle blindfolded this time around (in effort to honor famous artists like Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles, he says).

Not only is he dropping bars off the top of his head, but he must use those bars to correctly identify a few objects handed to him throughout the course of his verse. Can he stand up to the challenge? Check out the exclusive video above to see for yourself in this hilarious- and impressive -clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED:  Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Bobby Brown, Muhammad Ali And More! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Headkrack Delivers Awesome Throwback Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack Delivers #ThrowbackThursday Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

10 photos Launch gallery

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

Continue reading Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

 

 

#throwbackthursday , blind , blindfolded , freestyle , Guess , HeadKrack , Hip-Hop Spot , object

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close