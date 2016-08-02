CLOSE
“The Wendy Williams Show” Staffers Get Fired

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - May 10, 2013

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

After Wendy Williams’ controversial comments surrounding the NAACP and HBCUs put her in hot water, she has decided to fire several producers on her show.

According to a source, the terminations have left The Wendy Williams Show staff in flux. Following actor Jesse Williams’ acceptance speech at the BET Awards, Wendy provided a controversial critique during her “Hot Topics” segment.

“I would be really offended if there was a school that was known as a historically white college. We have historically black colleges,” she said. “What if there was the National Organization for White People, only? There’s the NAACP.”

After making the comments, Williams lost a sponsorship from Chevrolet. The show’s executives are reportedly looking to reshape it. Read more.

Close