“The Wendy Williams Show” Staffers Get Fired

After Wendy Williams’ controversial comments surrounding the NAACP and HBCUs put her in hot water, she has decided to fire several producers on her show.

According to a source, the terminations have left The Wendy Williams Show staff in flux. Following actor Jesse Williams’ acceptance speech at the BET Awards, Wendy provided a controversial critique during her “Hot Topics” segment.

“I would be really offended if there was a school that was known as a historically white college. We have historically black colleges,” she said. “What if there was the National Organization for White People, only? There’s the NAACP.”

After making the comments, Williams lost a sponsorship from Chevrolet. The show’s executives are reportedly looking to reshape it. Read more.

