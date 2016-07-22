“Basketball Wives LA” Lost More Than Half Of Its Viewers

Just last year Basketball Wives LA was riding high as the No. 1 telecast for women. Fast forward to today, now that the show’s biggest star, Draya Michele, walked away from the series, the rating have plummeted.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Last year, BBWLA was seen by 1.9 million total viewers for its premiere episode, and during the season it was VH1’s most social show on Twitter.

Now, without Draya, Basketball Wives LA is down to half a million ratings, losing out to shows like American Dad, Squidbillies, and Real Housewives of New Jersey.

I caught up with Draya, who still speaks highly of her time on reality TV, and she told me she misses it, but wouldn’t go back, saying she made the right decision to walk away.

“It was hard to walk away, and at times I still miss it because there is the being-on-tv factor and the cameras following me around everywhere. Sometimes I’m at lunch and I realize I’m talking to another woman and I’m not being recorded. For a while it felt odd, but ultimately I think I made the right decision,” she said.

It looks like they might need to get Draya back, though, to boost those ratings.

"Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood 9 photos Launch gallery "Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood 1. BBWLA stars Brandi Maxiell, Malaysia Pargo, and Patrice Curry attend fourth season premiere viewing event in Hollywood. Source:Kass for The Brand Group 1 of 9 2. Jason Maxiell and producer Mally Mal attend BBWLA viewing event in Hollywood. Source:Kass for The Brand Group 2 of 9 3. Jason and Brandi Maxiell attend viewing event in Hollywood. Source:Kass for The Brand Group 3 of 9 4. BBWLA stars Malaysia Pargo and Brandi Maxiell attend viewing event in Hollywood. Source:Kass for The Brand Group 4 of 9 5. BBWLA viewing event in Hollywood. Source:Kass for The Brand Group 5 of 9 6. BBWLA star Malaysia Pargo attends viewing event in Hollywood. Source:Kass for The Brand Group 6 of 9 7. BBWLA stars Malaysia Pargo and Brandi Maxiell attend viewing event in Hollywood. Source:Kass for The Brand Group 7 of 9 8. Producer Mally Mal attends BBWLA viewing event in Hollywood. Source:Kass for The Brand Group 8 of 9 9. BBWLA stars Patrice Curry, Brandi Maxiell, and Malaysia Pargo attend viewing event in Hollywood. Source:Kass for The Brand Group 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading “Basketball Wives: L.A.” Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood "Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood

SOURCE: Zap It | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

SEE MORE:

Which Basketball Wives Star Is Dragging Ayesha Curry for Her ‘Rigged’ Tweet?

Ballin’: This ‘Basketball Wives: LA’ Star Just Scored Big In Her Divorce

“Basketball Wives LA” Lost More Than Half Of Its Viewers was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related