Valedictorian Receives Backlash On Social Media For Her Accomplishments

It’s always really sad when folks refuse to give props when they are due. This recently happened to high school senior Mari Filer from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The valedictorian of her class posted on social media how proud she was of her accomplishments.

She wrote on Twitter, “Graduated as valedictorian, with a 4.56 GPA, over 24 college credits, and over 2.8 million dollars in scholarships. S/OtoGod.”

Graduated as valedictorian with a 4.56 GPA, over 24 college credits, and $2.8 million in scholarships! S/OtoGOD❤️ pic.twitter.com/f7Myk45Yhy — mari. (@__simplyMari) May 18, 2016

Soon after her status when viral with plenty of folks wishing her well, but sadly, there were people who due to their own ignorance, just couldn’t believe that this #BlackGirlMagic could be real.

“A man said what… what was she doing out of the kitchen?” Mari told WIAT. “[People said] that’s a lie, she’s doing this to boost her ego, she’s trying to make herself look better… [they said] you can’t even get above a 4.0 GPA, but OK, where are you going to school, Mars University?”

@__simplyMari Now let's apply what you learned to real world scenarios — D'wayne-Jerome (@Dwayne_Jerome) May 19, 2016

It’s obvious that a lot of these folks don’t understand that her scholarships are a combination of a lot of schools, not just one. They also don’t get that with Advanced Placement and honors classes, it’s totally plausible to achieve a GPA that high and earn college credit. Either way, Filer isn’t let the haters get to her. This fall, she will attend Florida A&M University on a full ride scholarship–the same school as her dad.

“God is not done with me yet,” she said to WISH News about her haters.

Congrats girl! We are proud of you. Keep shining.

….Mari Filer is amazing. Young lady, people will always hate on #BlackExcellence and #BlackGirlMagic. Don't sweat them. They don't matter. — I am Sydney Epps. (@iamsydneyepps) May 21, 2016

