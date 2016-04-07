CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Is Giving Meek Mill The Safaree Treatment: “I’m Single” [VIDEO]

"I don't even want to say I'm in a relationship anymore."

Nicki Minaj is single and no longer saying Meek Mill‘s name in public. The Pink Friday rapper stopped by The Ellen Show to promote her new movie Barbershop: The Next Cut, when Ellen brought up the ring Meek Mill got her. Nicki quickly shot down the idea that it was an engagement ring, letting the world know she’s now treating her relationship with Meek Mill like she did the one with her ex-boyfriend Safaree – by keeping it under wraps and staying “single.”

“I don’t even want to say I’m in a relationship anymore, because I think when people hear that they go a mean place,” Nicki said. Later adding, “I used to say I’m not in a relationship even though I was in a 12 year relationship and now I feel like going back to that and saying I’m single.” 

While it doesn’t sound like she’s called off the relationship entirely, Meek Mill will be getting the Safaree treatment in public from now on.

But nothing’s wrong with being Nicki’s not-so-secret, secret.

VIDEO SOURCE: Ellen Tube

Nicki Minaj Is Giving Meek Mill The Safaree Treatment: “I’m Single” [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

