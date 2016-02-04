Tika Sumpter Talks About Running Into Kevin Hart’s Fiance Before Filming A Love Scene With Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Will Packer and Tika Sumpter recount a hilarious story from the filming of “Ride Along 2,” of an awkward encounter Tika had with Kevin Hart‘s wife just as she was on her way to shoot a love scene with him! “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Tika opens up about Will giving her her first movie role, and playing Michelle Obama in a movie she produced! Click on the audio player above to hear more on that in this exclusive interview!

Hear more cool conversations on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

RELATED: Tika Sumpter Reveals How She Prepared To Play Michelle Obama [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tika Sumpter Talks About Being Queen Latifah’s Love Interest In “Bessie” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kevin Hart Gets Sultry As David Beckham In Hilarious 7-Minute H&M Ad [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kevin Hart Motivates Man To Finish 5K Race

WARDROBE WARS: Tika Sumpter vs Jurnee Smollett-Bell 21 photos Launch gallery WARDROBE WARS: Tika Sumpter vs Jurnee Smollett-Bell 1. WARDROBE WARS: Tika Sumpter vs Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 1 of 21 2. Tika Sumpter Source: 2 of 21 3. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 3 of 21 4. Tika Sumpter Source: 4 of 21 5. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 5 of 21 6. Tika Sumpter Source: 6 of 21 7. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 7 of 21 8. Tika Sumpter Source: 8 of 21 9. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 9 of 21 10. Tika Sumpter Source: 10 of 21 11. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 11 of 21 12. Tika Sumpter Source: 12 of 21 13. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 13 of 21 14. Tika Sumpter Source: 14 of 21 15. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 15 of 21 16. Tika Sumpter Source: 16 of 21 17. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 17 of 21 18. Tika Sumpter Source: 18 of 21 19. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 19 of 21 20. Tika Sumpter Source: 20 of 21 21. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading WARDROBE WARS: Tika Sumpter vs Jurnee Smollett-Bell WARDROBE WARS: Tika Sumpter vs Jurnee Smollett-Bell