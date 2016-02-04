Tika Sumpter Talks About Running Into Kevin Hart’s Fiance Before Filming A Love Scene With Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Will Packer and Tika Sumpter recount a hilarious story from the filming of “Ride Along 2,” of an awkward encounter Tika had with Kevin Hart‘s wife just as she was on her way to shoot a love scene with him! “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Plus, Tika opens up about Will giving her her first movie role, and playing Michelle Obama in a movie she produced! Click on the audio player above to hear more on that in this exclusive interview!

Hear more cool conversations  on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

WARDROBE WARS: Tika Sumpter vs Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Close