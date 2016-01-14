Girl, No You Didn’t: Listeners Commiserate Over Triflin’ Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Listeners of the show all have something to say about their triflin’ women friends! Can you identify with any of these complaints? Click on the audio player to hear the hilarious exclusive clip from the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”
Your Loss! Raven Wouldn't Hire These Successful Women With Ethnic Names
19 photos Launch gallery
Your Loss! Raven Wouldn't Hire These Successful Women With Ethnic Names
1. Really, Raven?Source:Getty 1 of 19
2. Oprah WinfreySource:Getty 2 of 19
3. BeyonceSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Tyra BanksSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. Aisha TylerSource:Getty 5 of 19
6. Soledad O'BrienSource:Getty 6 of 19
7. Shonda RhimesSource:Getty 7 of 19
8. Tika SumpterSource:Getty 8 of 19
9. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 9 of 19
10. ZendayaSource:Getty 10 of 19
11. Condoleeza RiceSource:Getty 11 of 19
12. Kamala HarrisSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. Quvenzhane Wallis and Salma HayekSource:Getty 13 of 19
14. Aja Naomi KingSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. Rashida JonesSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. Issa RaeSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. Nicki Minaj (born Onika Maraj)Source:Getty 17 of 19
18. Kelly Rowland (born Kelendria Rowland)Source:Getty 18 of 19
19. RihannaSource:Getty 19 of 19
