Punkin Hopes Her Baby Belongs To “The Better Man” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In the latest installment of Paternity Test Tuesday, a woman named Punkin is unsure of the parentage of her baby girl. Duke, the first man who could possibly be the father, is a less than ideal choice to Punkin, as she’s got a relationship-ready man with a real job awaiting the results.

So, what were the results? Hit play on the audio player and find out the conclusion!

Part 2:

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

