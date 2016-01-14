Punkin Hopes Her Baby Belongs To “The Better Man” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 01.14.16
In the latest installment of Paternity Test Tuesday, a woman named Punkin is unsure of the parentage of her baby girl. Duke, the first man who could possibly be the father, is a less than ideal choice to Punkin, as she’s got a relationship-ready man with a real job awaiting the results.

So, what were the results? Hit play on the audio player and find out the conclusion!

Part 2:

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

