If you paid close attention to Serena Williams’ historic Wimbledon journey, you may have noticed a sexy bearded man in the stands of many of her photos. That bearded man is none other than Drake and rumor has it, he and Serena are dating…again.

According to an unreliable source, Drizzy and Serena were spotted kissing after her legendary win over opponent Victoria Azarenka.

‘’Publicly she says they’re just friends but Drake has been by Serena’s side throughout the tournament and when they’ve been away from the public and relaxed, it’s been pretty obvious that they are together,” the insider reportedly told Times Live.

Drizzy allegedly embraced Serena at a press conference on Friday and was allegedly heard joking with his friends about “being grilled about their relationship.”

It’s totally the beard. No one can resist its charm.

Serena Williams Spotted Kissing Drake After Wimbledon Win was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

