CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Serena Williams Spotted Kissing Drake After Wimbledon Win

Serena can resist Drake's beard.

Leave a comment
Serena & Drake

Source: Pool/ GLYN KIRK / Getty

If you paid close attention to Serena Williams’ historic Wimbledon journey, you may have noticed a sexy bearded man in the stands of many of her photos. That bearded man is none other than Drake and rumor has it, he and Serena are dating…again.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Message & Data Rates May Apply. 5 messages/week max.

According to an unreliable source, Drizzy and Serena were spotted kissing after her legendary win over opponent Victoria Azarenka.

‘’Publicly she says they’re just friends but Drake has been by Serena’s side throughout the tournament and when they’ve been away from the public and relaxed, it’s been pretty obvious that they are together,” the insider reportedly told Times Live.

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2015

Source: Julian Finney / Getty

Drizzy allegedly embraced Serena at a press conference on Friday and was allegedly heard joking with his friends about “being grilled about their relationship.”

It’s totally the beard. No one can resist its charm.

The Best Pictures Of Serena Williams Showing Off Her Bangin’ Body
11 photos

Serena Williams Spotted Kissing Drake After Wimbledon Win was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

drake , serena williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close