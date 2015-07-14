Eric Garner’s Family Settles His Case With New York City For $5.9 Million

After almost a year of pain, suffering, and unanswered questions, New York City reached a settlement with the family of Eric Garner just days before the deadline to file suit in the death.

The city agreed to pay $5.9 million to the late father and husband, who died after Officer Daniel Pantaleo put in him in a fatal chokehold during an arrest in Staten Island last year.

The New York Times reports:

The agreement, reached days before the deadline to file suit in the death, appeared to be among the biggest reached so far as part of a strategy by the city comptroller, Scott M. Stringer, to settle major civil rights claims even before a lawsuit is filed. Mr. Stringer has said the aim is to save taxpayers the expense of a drawn-out trial and to give those bringing the suits and their families a measure of closure.

The family originally seeked $75 million after his widow, Esaw Garner, and mother, Gwen Carr, filed a notice of claim last year.

We are continuing to keep the loved ones of Eric Garner in our prayers.

