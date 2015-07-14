CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Eric Garner’s Family Settles His Case With New York City For $5.9 Million

Leave a comment

After almost a year of pain, suffering, and unanswered questions, New York City reached a settlement with the family of Eric Garner just days before the deadline to file suit in the death.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The city agreed to pay $5.9 million to the late father and husband, who died after Officer Daniel Pantaleo put in him in a fatal chokehold during an arrest in Staten Island last year.

The New York Times reports:

The agreement, reached days before the deadline to file suit in the death, appeared to be among the biggest reached so far as part of a strategy by the city comptroller, Scott M. Stringer, to settle major civil rights claims even before a lawsuit is filed. Mr. Stringer has said the aim is to save taxpayers the expense of a drawn-out trial and to give those bringing the suits and their families a measure of closure.

The family originally seeked $75 million after his widow, Esaw Garner, and mother, Gwen Carr, filed a notice of claim last year.

We are continuing to keep the loved ones of Eric Garner in our prayers.

SOURCE: New York Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: News Inc.

lebron james i can't breathe

"I Can't Breathe!" Sports Players Who Stand In Solidarity With Eric Garner, Mike Brown Protesters (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

"I Can't Breathe!" Sports Players Who Stand In Solidarity With Eric Garner, Mike Brown Protesters (PHOTOS)

Continue reading “I Can’t Breathe!” Sports Players Who Stand In Solidarity With Eric Garner, Mike Brown Protesters (PHOTOS)

"I Can't Breathe!" Sports Players Who Stand In Solidarity With Eric Garner, Mike Brown Protesters (PHOTOS)

NYC Protests Following Eric Garner Grand Jury Non-Indictment (PHOTOS)

16 photos Launch gallery

NYC Protests Following Eric Garner Grand Jury Non-Indictment (PHOTOS)

Continue reading NYC Protests Following Eric Garner Grand Jury Non-Indictment (PHOTOS)

NYC Protests Following Eric Garner Grand Jury Non-Indictment (PHOTOS)

Eric Garner’s Family Settles His Case With New York City For $5.9 Million was originally published on globalgrind.com

Eric Garner , Eric Garner Case , Eric Garner Police Brutality , lawsuit , New York City , Settlement

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close