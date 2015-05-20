CLOSE
David Guetta Feat. Nicki Minaj, Afrojack, & Bebe Rexha "Hey Mama" [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj doesn’t seem to let a day go by without giving her Barbz another treat, and today she served them with more.

 

After dropping her music video to “Feeling Myself” with Beyoncé yesterday, which nearly broke the internet, the Queens MC let David Guetta take the reigns on her next release.

The EDM producer dropped the visuals to his track “Hey Mama,” which has vocals from Nicki, as well as features from Afrojack and Bebe Rexha, after they performed it at the Billboard Music Awards.

The Arabian-themed video is enough to make us want to get to some warmer weather, turn up, and see the world as they all enjoy the sounds from Mr. Guetta.

See the full video for “Hey Mama” above and let us know your thoughts.

