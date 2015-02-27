Getty

Raven-Symone has been working lately. We first spotted her on an episode of Empire, and next she will be on an upcoming episode of the ABC hit Black-ish.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to Entertainment Weekly, she will be playing Dre’s (played by Anthony Anderson) gay sister, Rhonda, and she will be vying for the love and attention of everybody’s TV mom (played by Jenifer Lewis).

And if you’ve been wondering what happened to her Empire character since she dropped off her daughter and hasn’t been back, don’t worry. Symone will be back on the Fox hit later this season.

Raven-Symone To Appear On “Black-ish” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Related