Sevyn Streeter is finally confirming her relationship status with rapper B.oB. Sevyn had followers on Instagram guessing whether or not she and B.o.B were just good friends or more after she posted a picture of the pair looking quite cozy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sevyn had eyebrows raised when she uploaded a photo with the caption:

#MCM @bobatl I found you, crowned you, turned you on…..So you know, I got what you want…. Let’s be undeniable….Here’s to 2015 Bobby #ThrowDisBack #EggplantEeeerrday #BandzAmakeMeDance #DontKillTheFun #DKTF

Not leaving Sevyn hanging, B.o.B shared the same sentiment about the singer by uploading a picture of his own with the caption:

the way she hit the hi-note we all gon have grammys #7grammys #myfavnumber #wce

Sevyn recently sparked controversy when she stated:

I think when you’re with somebody you love or trust or whatever, I think that it’s important you don’t kill the fun. Me and my friends have this conversation all the time. I think that when you are committed to somebody and take them off the market, I think that it is your job, as a woman or as man, to- I don’t think you should ever say ‘no’. Anal sex I’m not into, but I mean if you are tired- ‘oh I’m tired, I don’t feel like it’ No, because at the end of the day, you took that person off the market. They can’t go and be with somebody else because they’re with you. So, don’t you ever say no.

Do you agree or disagree with Sevyn? Vote in our poll below and hear what our listeners had to say in the audio player.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sevyn Streeter Says You Should Never Say No To Sex With You Mate, Do You Agree? [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related