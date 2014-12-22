5 Lies People Tell To Make Their Weekend Sound Poppin’ [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Originally published on October 27th, 2014
Did your co-worker just tell you they had an exciting getaway over the weekend? Yeah, they’re probably lying. Listen to the audio player to hear five lies people tell to make it seem like their weekend was poppin’, when it most likely wasn’t!
