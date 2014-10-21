Tameka Raymond On How “Atlanta Exes” Affected Her Relationship With Usher [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tameka Raymond and Usher have enough reasons not to get along, but joining “Atlanta Exes” could’ve added one more to the list. Tameka discusses doing reality TV, and what her superstar ex-husband really thinks about it on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Watch the exclusive video below to hear Tameka reveal if the show put a strain on their relationship, and if they continue to remain cordial. Tameka also reveals what she doesn’t like about the show, and if she’ll be returning next season in this exclusive interview!

Get more celebrity interviews here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Tameka Raymond On Why Her Marriage To Usher “Didn’t Have A Chance In Hell” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Raymond Blames Herself For Divorce [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tameka Raymond Clears Up Misconceptions About Her Divorce & Current Relationship With Usher [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Tameka Raymond Quit “Atlanta Exes”? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Tameka Raymond Loses Lawsuit With Former Landlord