Headkrack Breaks Down Solange & Jay Z Fight In His Flow & Go Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Headkrack had a lot to rhyme about in his latest Flow and Go, but he started off talking about the Solange and Jay Z fight! Listen to the audio player to hear him explain the altercation in his freestyle!
Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!
RELATED: Solange Writes Poem Dedicated To Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Beyoncé & Solange During Happier Times [PHOTOS]
RELATED: How Solange Is Capitalizing Off Her Attack On Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Jay Z & Beyonce Release Statement On Elevator Fight With Solange
The Best Solange vs. Jay Z Memes
50 photos Launch gallery
The Best Solange vs. Jay Z Memes
1.1 of 50
2.2 of 50
3.3 of 50
4.4 of 50
5.5 of 50
6.6 of 50
7.7 of 50
8.8 of 50
9.9 of 50
10.10 of 50
11.11 of 50
12.12 of 50
13.13 of 50
14.14 of 50
15.15 of 50
16.16 of 50
17.17 of 50
18.18 of 50
19.19 of 50
20.20 of 50
21.21 of 50
22.22 of 50
23.23 of 50
24.24 of 50
25.25 of 50
26.26 of 50
27.27 of 50
28.28 of 50
29.29 of 50
30.30 of 50
31.31 of 50
32.32 of 50
33.33 of 50
34.34 of 50
35.35 of 50
36.36 of 50
37.37 of 50
38.38 of 50
39.39 of 50
40.40 of 50
41.41 of 50
42.42 of 50
43.43 of 50
44.44 of 50
45. beyjaymeme45 of 50
46.46 of 50
47.47 of 50
48.48 of 50
49.49 of 50
50.50 of 50
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
comments – add yours