Pastor Jamal Bryant: “We’re In A Spiritual Warfare” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian girls has people around the world outraged. Pastor Jamal Bryant joined “The James Fortune Show” to discuss the tragedy that struck families of the missing young girls. Listen to this exclusive interview in the audio player to hear why Pastor Bryant says we’re in a spiritual warfare, and the action he plans to take as he travels to Nigeria in the coming weeks.

