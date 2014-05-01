Is Donald Sterling’s Side Chick A Man? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

What’s the deal with Donald Sterling‘s side chick, V. Stiviano? There are a lot of rumors floating out there about her, including that she was once a man! Listen to the audio player to hear the details, and why it makes sense given what Donald Sterling is rumored to be into!

Follow @RickeySmiley

RELATED: Magic Johnson & Donald Sterling Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Donald Sterling Says He Will NOT Sell The LA Clippers [VIDEO]

RELATED: NBA Press Conference On Donald Sterling Punishment [LIVE STREAM]

RELATED: Donald Sterling’s Racist Comments + 6 Other Stupid Things Pro Sports Owners Have Done

Your browser does not support iframes.

Twitter Reacts to Donald Sterling's NBA Ban 24 photos Launch gallery Twitter Reacts to Donald Sterling's NBA Ban 1. NBA player Jason Collins tweeted: "Commissioner of the @NBA just showed us how he drops the hammer on ignorance. #lifetimeban for Donald Sterling. The ultimate #gonefishing" 1 of 24 2. 2 of 24 3. 3 of 24 4. 4 of 24 5. Spike Lee tweeted: 5 of 24 6. 6 of 24 7. 7 of 24 8. 8 of 24 9. 9 of 24 10. 10 of 24 11. 11 of 24 12. 12 of 24 13. 13 of 24 14. 14 of 24 15. 15 of 24 16. 16 of 24 17. 17 of 24 18. 18 of 24 19. 19 of 24 20. 20 of 24 21. 21 of 24 22. 22 of 24 23. 23 of 24 24. 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Twitter Reacts to Donald Sterling’s NBA Ban Twitter Reacts to Donald Sterling's NBA Ban The NBA may wait until Tuesday to make a decision on Donald Sterling but Internet meme creators already have. Here are the best and worst of the Donald Sterling memes going round the internet this week in the wake of the L.A. Clippers racism scandal.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!