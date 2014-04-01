CLOSE
Gucci Mane, Blue Ivy, & Bishop Eddie Long Invited To The Same Party!? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Black Tony is promoting the biggest celebrity party of the year. He says there will Instagram models, dope boys, and even special invited guests like Blue Ivy, Gucci Mane, and Bishop Eddie Long. Listen to this hilarious promo in the audio player to hear who else is invited and what kind of VIP packages are available!

