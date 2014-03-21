Terry Crews On Making His Marriage Last 25 Years [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Staying very active in Hollywood, Terry Crews still finds time to balance having a wife, five kids, and a grandchild. He talks to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in this exclusive interview about his long history with his wife before fame. In addition, hear Terry talk about his new book and his character in” Single Mom’s Club” in the audio player.

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get more interviews right here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Terry Crews Explains Why He Wants To Play Radio Raheem [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Nia Long Stars In Tyler Perry’s “The Single Moms Club” [TRAILER]

RELATED: Is Tyler Perry Creating Black Hollywood In Atlanta? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

100 photos

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!