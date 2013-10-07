Texting: What Do All Of Those Symbols Mean?

Some people who love texting get a little carried away with the symbols, and you may have no clue what others are talking about. So here is a little cheat sheet from our sister site IndyHipHop.com to help you finding the meanings of these texting codes!

TEXT MEANING

#:-) Smiling with a fur hat

%- ) Confused or merry

%-( Confused and unhappy

%-} Intoxicated

%-6 Not very clever

&:-) Smiling with curls

(-: Smiling

(:-) Smiling with helmet

(:::X:::) Plaster /Elastoplast

******@* Cenitpede wearing a sombrero

*<|:o)> Santa Claus

/: – | Unamused, mildly cross

/\(00)/\ Spider

: – )… Drooling

: – 7 Smirk

: – D Grinning

:’ ) Happy and crying

: @ Shouting

:-# Razes

😦 Sad, without nose

:’-( Crying

😦 Sad

😦 ) Shocked

:-(0) Shouting

🙂 Smiling without a nose

🙂 Smiling

-:-) Punk

:-)= Smiling with a beard

:-)8 Smiling with bow tie

:-* Bitter

:-* Kiss

😕 Smoking a pipe

Related

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: