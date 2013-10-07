Texting: What Do All Of Those Symbols Mean?

Some people who love texting get a little carried away with the symbols, and you may have no clue what others are talking about. So here is a little cheat sheet from our sister site IndyHipHop.com to help you finding the meanings of these texting codes!
TEXT MEANING
#:-) Smiling with a fur hat
%- ) Confused or merry
%-( Confused and unhappy
%-} Intoxicated
%-6 Not very clever
&:-) Smiling with curls
(-: Smiling
(:-) Smiling with helmet
(:::X:::) Plaster /Elastoplast
******@* Cenitpede wearing a sombrero
*<|:o)> Santa Claus
/: – | Unamused, mildly cross
/\(00)/\ Spider
: – )… Drooling
: – 7 Smirk
: – D Grinning
:’ ) Happy and crying
: @ Shouting
:-# Razes
😦 Sad, without nose
:’-( Crying
😦 Sad
😦 ) Shocked
:-(0) Shouting
🙂 Smiling without a nose
🙂 Smiling
-:-) Punk
:-)= Smiling with a beard
:-)8 Smiling with bow tie
:-* Bitter
:-* Kiss
😕 Smoking a pipe