Word on the street is basketball legends Michael Jordan and Earvin “Magic” Johnson have developed a new bond because of their gay children.

Get Breaking News You Want To Know About On Your Phone

According to the National Enquirer, Jordan recently asked Magic for advice on how to deal with his daughter, 20-year-old Jasmine, who publicly announced that she’s dating a woman earlier this month. The tabloid reports that Jordan turned to Magic because admired the way his longtime friend handled his 21-year-old son EJ, whole also came out earlier this year.

“Michael is having mixed emotions that his only daughter could be gay,” a source told NE. “Michael loves all of his kids unconditionally, but he was shocked to find out about Jasmine. He never saw it coming.”

“Michael and (his ex-wife) Juanita are both at a loss, and they’re con­cerned about how this will affect Jasmine’s future,” the insider added.

MUST READ: Work For A Star! 8 Celebs Who Are Hiring

As we reported earlier, Jordan’s only daughter debuted her relationship with girlfriend Carmen Tyson-Thom­as on her Instagram account. “This little closet is holding me back,” the junior at Syracuse University wrote as a caption.

On another picture she noted, “Until Love, Trust, Honesty, Respect, Loyalty, Commitment, Genuine Happiness and other characteristics or aspects I want in a relationship is defined by one gender then and only then will I discuss my sexual preference.”

The insider said Magic gave Jordan comforting advice.

“Magic told him all of those things can still happen for Jasmine,” the source said. “It just might not be with a man.”

Check Out This Gallery

[ione_newsletter_signup]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Michael Jordan Turns To Magic Johnson For Advice On Dealing With Gay Daughter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related