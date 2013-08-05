What NeNe Leakes Has In Common With A Camel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kris Jenner, mother of The Kardashians has an all new talk show on air. Her featured guest was none other than Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s NeNe Leakes who got a big surprise that she will be escorted by a camel on set.

Check out this hilarious video from Dish Nation as “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” commentates the random camel ride along with what NeNe has in common with the humped back beast!

