Why Erykah Badu Should Never Homeschool Her Kids [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Erykah Badu Spills Guts In Two-Hour Red Bull Interview (thumbnail)

Gary With Da Tea says we need to pray for Erykah Badu after a tweet she sent out the other day. In response to Detroit’s bankruptcy announcement, Erykah took to Twitter to re-announce the news referring to Detroit as a state! Listen to this hilarious edition of Gary’s Tea to hear why Erykah Badu should never homeschool her kids!

