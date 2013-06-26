Is This Why Karrueche Tran Took Chris Brown Away From Rihanna? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Well it looks like Karrueche Tran is not holding back anything now that her and Chris Brown have reunited. You will not believe the shocking announcement “Gary With Da Tea” reveals that Karrueche recently confirmed online!

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Click to listen below and see why some people are calling Chris a lucky man!

RELATED: Chris Brown Removes Karrueche Tran Tattoo?

RELATED: Did Karrueche Tran Finally Dump Chris Brown?

RELATED: Did Chris Brown Break Up With Karrueche Because Of Drake?

Make sure you listen daily at 7:30 and 8:30 EST weekdays to hear more of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”