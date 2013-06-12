According to TMZ 2 Chainz has been booked on felony narcotics possession. Law enforcement tells TMZ that 2 Chainz was in possession of Promethazine which is one of the 2 main ingredients in sizzurp. Chainz reportedly had weed too, but it was less than an ounce.

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

He was at LAX trying to board an airplane when he was arrested in terminal 5 according to TMZ.

Just yesterday, 2 Chainz was tweeting about smoking!

Said 2 Chainz,

Boy this hasn’t been a good week for the rapper at all. First there was a rumor circulating around the internets that he got ganked in broad daylight out in Cali, now this!

We will keep this story updated as information becomes available.

[ione_newsletter_signup]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

2 Chainz Gets Arrested At LAX was originally published on theurbandaily.com