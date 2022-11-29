Zendaya Highlights GIPHY’s Top 10 GIFs of 2022

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Since they were invented in 1987, GIFs have slowly but surely become a part of our everyday lives. GIF stands for Graphics Interchange Format. They were first used to transfer highly-compressed video files in 256 colour bits per-frame. Now, they are literally a centerpiece of internet culture and a form of digital communication used everywhere from the news to entertainment and even advertising. With the ability to consume content on the go, smartphones played a key part in the increase in use of GIFs worldwide. Another one of the main reasons for the popularity and widespread use of GIFs is the search engine GIPHY (which was created in 2013), also known as the “Google of GIFS.”

Today (November 29), GIPHY has announced its annual Year in Review list, and GIPHY’s top GIF of 2022 is a welcome, but not unsurprising, victory from HBO’s Euphoria.

As we close the year, there’s no denying that 2022 has had its share of viral moments. Euphoria was one of the buzziest shows of the year, and it was Zendaya’s emotional “thank you” that consistently settled into the rotation of GIPHY users over the course of the year. The combination of Zendaya’s undeniable star power, her powerful delivery of this line, and our users’ need for a strong way to say “thank you” to the people in their lives shot this GIF to the top of our list.

While cultural trends may shift and the celebrities change, this annual list always results in an emotional pulse of the world that year. Enjoy the Top 10 GIFs from 2022 below!

Zendaya Highlights GIPHY’s Top 10 GIFs of 2022 was originally published on globalgrind.com