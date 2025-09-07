Listen Live
Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat

Published on September 7, 2025

Young Thug has broken his silence on the snitching allegations with a leak of his new track, “Closing Arguments.”

In what many are calling his most direct and aggressive response yet, Thug doesn’t hold back, calling out several former YSL affiliates by name. In a jaw-dropping moment that instantly went viral, he raps, “Gunna a rat, Woody a rat, Yak a rat,”* taking aim at some of the most talked-about figures tied to his ongoing RICO case.

While Thugger has previously hinted at his disappointment with Gunna taking a plea deal, this marks the first time he’s directly addressed it in his music. The two were once seen as brothers in the industry, making the fallout even more dramatic. Thug makes it clear, however, that despite what people may say, he stands firm in his own innocence and loyalty. On the track, he raps, “N*ggas real rats inside this motherf*cker, I did what I did to try my best to get my brother out the situation but don’t get it confused — ain’t no rat in me, kid, at all.”

The track has already sparked controversy, with notorious internet troll and rapper 6ix9ine chiming in. He mocked Thug on social media, saying, “I’m driving to the studio right now, I didn’t know a rat can call someone else a rat.” As expected, the internet is split, some praising Thug’s loyalty, others calling out the hypocrisy.

Either way, the streets are talking.

