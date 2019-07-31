Yasiel Puig was involved in a massive brawl during the ninth inning of the Reds game Tuesday night after Cincinnati pitcher Amir Garrett charged at the Pirates dugout at Great American Ball Park.
Puig and Garrett were among multiple players and coaches ejected.
The fight took place moments after Yasiel Puig was traded from Cincinnati to the Cleveland Indians.
This is the second time Puig has been involved in an altercation between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Back in early April, Puig and Garrett were among five ejected after Pirates righty Chris Archer threw a 93 mph fastball behind Derek Dietrich’s back.
Yasiel Puig Involved In Massive Brawl Minutes After Being Traded To The Cleveland Indians [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
2. Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati RedsSource:Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 30: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Cincinnati Reds is restrained during a bench clearing altercation in the 9th inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on July 30, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
3. Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati RedsSource:Getty
