World Lupus Day: Celebrities Battling Lupus and How You Can Support the Cause

May 10th is recognized as World Lupus Day!

Lupus is a mysterious chronic autoimmune disease that attacks healthy tissues within the body. Though researchers continue to search for triggers, the cause is still unknown. Symptoms can be mild or severe (some can also be asymptomatic), ranging anywhere from simple fatigue and to extreme kidney inflammation.

It is estimated that more than 5 million people live with the condition. The Lupus Foundation of America wrote that black women develop lupus at younger ages and with more life-threatening complications.

Here are a few ways you can support:

Educate Yourself. This will allow you to better understand and aid loved ones with the disease.

Donate. Donations not only help with the cost of medical care, but also allows for further research for causes and treatments.

Volunteer. Sites like Lupus.org and LupusResearch.org make it easy to volunteer! Anything from joining in community outreach to participating in the Walk to End Lupus can help.

Wear purple today to show solidarity and raise lupus awareness!