Woman Kings: Our Favorite Black Female Action Heroes

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Many will be heading out to theaters this weekend to see TriStar Pictures’ new action film, The Warrior King, a special period piece on the all-female Agojie warriors that protected a West African kingdom from the 17th to 19th centuries.

Famed actress Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca, with an outstanding supporting cast that includes Thuso Mbedu (Amazon Prime’s The Underground Railroad), the new 007 Lashana Lynch, Halle Berry’s Bruised costar Sheila Atim and Star Wars reboot star John Boyega.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The film ushers in a new era of Black women being portrayed as action heroes, breaking away from the never-ending trope of only being the smarts of the operation or a simple damsel in distress. It’s a form of empowerment that’s needed on a large scale when it comes to representation, especially with everything going on in politics relating to policing the bodies of women. Seeing a film get made that takes us back to the Dahomey dynasty of the 1800s, set to action choreography done exquisitely by a cast of Black women — we can’t even begin to describe the feeling people will get by watching that image on the big screen!

Of course, the lane of Black female action leads isn’t entirely new. Few and far in-between for our liking, yes, but new, not so much. Pam Grier proved to be a pioneer in her handful of performances during the blaxploitation era of the ’70s, but many lovely ladies after her have carried on the torch with a tight-clenched fist and sometimes even a roundhouse kick to match.

As a salute to all the Black women who kept us on the edge of our seats in movie theaters over the years, take a look at our favorite Black female action heroes from classic movies:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman Kings: Our Favorite Black Female Action Heroes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com