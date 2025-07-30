WNBA’s Dream/Valkyries Game Interrupted by Fan Throwing Sex Toy

The Atlanta Dream’s recent game against the Golden State Valkyries took an unexpected and bizarre turn when a fan threw a lime-green sex toy onto the court during the final moments of the game. The incident, which occurred at Gateway Center Arena, left players, fans, and broadcasters stunned and amused.

With the game tied at 75-75 and less than a minute remaining, the object fell from above, bounced on the free-throw line, and skidded across the court. The interruption led to a timeout as police and arena security worked to remove the item and investigate the situation.

Broadcasters Jacob Tobey and Morgan Ragan handled the moment with professionalism, though they couldn’t help but chuckle at the absurdity. Tobey remarked, “Something flies on the court… I think there was something that flew from a fan,” while Ragan added, “When you have a lime-green item just kind of fly… that’s when the whistle should be blown.”

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The game was briefly paused as security personnel and police entered the court to retrieve the object. Fans in the arena pointed toward the suspected culprit, but it remains unclear if the individual responsible was identified or faced any consequences.

Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery was seen speaking with police and security during the incident. A police officer eventually removed the object, wrapped in a towel, from the court.

Despite the unusual disruption, the game resumed, and the Valkyries secured a narrow 77-75 victory over the Dream. The incident, however, has sparked widespread attention and humor on social media, with many dubbing the fan responsible as a “supervillain” for their antics.

While the game itself was a nail-biter, the unexpected interruption has become the talk of the sports world, adding a surreal chapter to the WNBA season.

Check out the reactions below!