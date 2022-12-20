Disturbing Video Leaks Of NFL Legend Willie McGinest & Crew Beating Man Up In LA Night Club, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s not for reliving a monster play during his days as a linebacker but for his alleged involvement in a California fight earlier in December. He’s now been arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon for the incident which occurred in a West Hollywood nightclub.

Now video has been released of the alleged incident which appears to show McGinest and his friends delivering a beatdown.

McGinest and several of his friends can be seen walking through a set of tables in security footage from the establishment. They approach a booth and McGinest leans over and says something to a man seated. The man turns his head and appears to attempt to stand up before McGinest punches him in the face. Then at least three people from McGinest’s group begin to pile on and hit the man with repeated body shots. At one point MCGinest can allegedly be seen grabbing a bottle and hitting a man in the head with it before tossing it.

The one-sided fight lasts for about a minute before McGinest and crew leave the scene. The man who received the beating is then seen adjusting himself and attempting to retaliate before others hold him back.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, after he turned himself in, McGinest was charged and then released on a $30,000 bond.

The 51-year-old played in the NFL for 15 years as a defensive end and linebacker while winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He eventually retired after the 2008 season and joined the NFL Network as a football analyst. But the Network has now found out about the fight and has been temporarily suspended.

“We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter,” the NFL Network said in a statement.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the filmed altercation below.

Disturbing Video Leaks Of NFL Legend Willie McGinest & Crew Beating Man Up In LA Night Club, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com