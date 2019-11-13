Whoopi Goldberg is a pioneer in the entertainment industry. From 1982 to the current year, the award-winning actress, designer, and advocate has spent most of her life inspiring others to live their lives as authentic as possible.

Over the years, Whoopi has broken every beauty and fashion standard this world had to offer. She’s landed some of the most iconic acting roles as a dark skinned sista with locs in her hair. She’s always stayed true to herself and never let the industry dictate how she should look and what she should wear.

In addition to acting, Whoopi recently added the role of fashion designer to her diverse resume. Dubgee by Whoopi is a clothing line that, “has no race, creed, age or size. It is meant to make you feel good about how you look and feel.” The collection is sold on both the Dubgee and Ashley Stewart website.

When Whoopi isn’t acting or designing, she’s snatching edges as one of the hosts on The View. You can count on her to offer a candid, sometimes controversial opinion on today’s current events.

In honor of this living icon’s 64th birthday, we’re highlighting the fashion evolution of Whoopi Goldberg.

Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg! Here Is How She Evolved On The Red Carpet [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related