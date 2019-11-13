Whoopi Goldberg is a pioneer in the entertainment industry. From 1982 to the current year, the award-winning actress, designer, and advocate has spent most of her life inspiring others to live their lives as authentic as possible.
Over the years, Whoopi has broken every beauty and fashion standard this world had to offer. She’s landed some of the most iconic acting roles as a dark skinned sista with locs in her hair. She’s always stayed true to herself and never let the industry dictate how she should look and what she should wear.
In addition to acting, Whoopi recently added the role of fashion designer to her diverse resume. Dubgee by Whoopi is a clothing line that, “has no race, creed, age or size. It is meant to make you feel good about how you look and feel.” The collection is sold on both the Dubgee and Ashley Stewart website.
When Whoopi isn’t acting or designing, she’s snatching edges as one of the hosts on The View. You can count on her to offer a candid, sometimes controversial opinion on today’s current events.
In honor of this living icon’s 64th birthday, we’re highlighting the fashion evolution of Whoopi Goldberg.
Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg! Here Is How She Evolved On The Red Carpet [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE PREMIERE OF “THE LONG WALK HOME”, 1990Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg was casually suited at the premiere of “The Long Walk Home” in 1990. Although she’d wear them from time to time, Goldberg was never a huge fan of big, extravagant dresses.
2. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE WOMEN IN SHOW BUSINESS AWARDS GALA, 1990Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg pulled out her little red dress at the Women In Show Business Awards Gala on in 1990.
3. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE FOOTPRINT CEREMONY, 1995Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg was a whole 1990’s vibe at the Footprint Ceremony in 1995. This cutesy babydoll dress paired with white socks wasn’t a usual look for the actress.
4. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 14TH CAROUSEL OF HOPE BALL, 2000Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg looked cute in a simple black frock at the 14th Carousel of Hope Ball for Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. This is such a good look for her.
5. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 65TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 1993Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg began to show her personal style at the 65th Annual Academy Awards. She stood out in a metallic jumpsuit with green and purple skirt over it.
6. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 88TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS SHOW, 2016Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg gave a toned down look at the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016. She wore a simple, beautiful black gown with a slight boat neck.
7. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS SHOW, 2018Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg gave serious lewks at the 90th Annual Academy Awards show. She looked flawless in a floral bardot gown.
8. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE “NOBODY’S FOOL” PREMIERE, 2018Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg traded in the pumps for a pair of chic chunky boots at the ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Premiere in New York.
9. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2019Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg showed off a new hairdo for her role in Stephen King’s miniseries, ‘The Stand’. White hair is a good look for her.
10. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg attended Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala clad in a black frock and festive, printed shoes.