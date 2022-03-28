Whew Chile: 7 Moments From The 2022 Oscars Worth Revisiting Including Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 Academy Awards was one of the most entertaining awards ceremonies in years. Fans can thank Beyoncé for an amazing opening performance, Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock and securing his first Oscar simultaneously and an all-around historic night. Check out a gallery of the 2022 Oscars best moments below.

The 94th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was held last night (Mar. 27) at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes honored the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. The long-awaited show was quite eventful.

Fans anticipated a win from Smith for his performance as Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams’ father, in King Richard. As predicted, he won but he also shocked fans with the slap of the century. After comments were made about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith took matters into his own hands by walking on the stage to knock some sense into Chris Rock, who told an inappropriate joke about Jada’s hair loss.

Aside from that unexpected turn of events, Beyoncé opened the show with a special telecast performance of the original song “Be Alive” from the film King Richard. The phenomenal singer was joined by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, who sang and danced amongst the greats. The entire stage was painted lime green, including all of her dancers, background singers and musicians performing live from the infamous Compton Courts both Williams sisters practiced on relentlessly with their father, Richard.

The drama and musical, CODA, walked away with several wins last night, taking home the biggest of the night for “Best Picture.”

Megan Thee Stallion even made surprise appearance to rap about “Bruno” from Disney’s animated film Encanto.

In short, the show was entertaining and filled with a slew of surprises. Take a look at the 2022 Oscars best (and worst) moments below.

Whew Chile: 7 Moments From The 2022 Oscars Worth Revisiting Including Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock was originally published on globalgrind.com