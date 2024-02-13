Where to Eat and Drink During NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

Boom Baby! Welcome to Downtown Indianapolis, where the buzz of NBA All-Star 2024 weekend electrifies the air. Whether you’re a die-hard basketball fan or just soaking up the vibrant scene, this city has it all.
From slam-dunk entertainment to mouthwatering eats, we’ve rounded up the top spots to score a great time in downtown Indy.
1. St. Elmo’s Steakhouse
Experience the world’s finest steaks at St. Elmo’s Steak House, the only one of its kind, nestled in downtown Indianapolis. Renowned for their legendary steaks and infamous shrimp cocktail sauce, indulge in a dining experience like no other.
2. Slipper Noodle Inn
Step into nostalgia at Slippery Noodle Inn, a historic gem in downtown Indianapolis. Indiana’s oldest bar! Lose yourself in the timeless charm of live blues, hearty comfort food, and good company.
3. Kilroy’s Bar N’ Grill- Downtown
Looking for a fun sports bar with great drinks and food? You’ll need to stop in at Kilroy’s! They are known for their famous stuffed breadsticks and pitchers!
4. Punch Bowl Social
Games, drinks, and food? Put us in Coach!
5. Harry & Izzy’s
This is the sister restaurant to the famous St. Elmo Steak House and right down the street!
6. Social Cantina
Craving tacos, dips, and Margs? Social Cantina is the spot!
7. Tin Roof
This is the place to enjoy live music, food, and drinks!
8. Taxman – Cityway
Beer connoisseur? This is the spot for you. On top of having wonderful bites!
9. Hangar
Food + Drinks 🚎 HandleBar Pedal Pubs ⛳️ Indoor Golf Sims 🚲 Tandem E-bikes 🎨 Crafting & Cocktail Classes. What more could you want?!
10. Coaches Tavern
This bar embodies the best aspects of your favorite neighborhood sports bar! Sports, drinks, great people, and good food!
11. Pearl Street Pizza and Pub
Craving a slice? This is a great local pizza joint to try!
12. Gallery Bistro & Bar
Brunch Lunch and Dinner! This is the place!
13. O’Reilly’s Irish Bar
Grab a great pint at this local Irish pub!
